Anglo American plc 21.9% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Anglo American plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AAL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1500 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 21.9% from the opening price of 1231 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 271.2 points and decreased 908 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2294 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1018.2 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,769.99 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,964.51. There are currently 1,363,059,444 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,274,912. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £17,497,272,600 GBP.

