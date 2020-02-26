Anglo American plc 16.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by DZ Bank

Anglo American plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AAL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at DZ Bank. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. DZ Bank have set a target price of 1610 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -16.1% from today’s opening price of 1920 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 112.5 points and decreased 135 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2294 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1654.8 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,142.56 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,041.22. There are currently 1,365,332,710 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,342,877. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £26,186,762,537 GBP.

