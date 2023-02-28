Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Anglo American plc 13.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Anglo American plc with ticker (LON:AAL) now has a potential upside of 13.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 3,250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Anglo American plc share price of 2,813 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 13.4%. Trading has ranged between 2,488 (52 week low) and 4,293 (52 week high) with an average of 2,779,852 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £38,089,110,786.

Anglo American PLC is a United Kingdom-based mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, nickel and manganese. The Company’s segments include De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Iron Ore, Metallurgical Coal, Nickel, Manganese and Crop Nutrients, and Corporate function. De Beers is engaged in the diamond business, which offers rough and polished diamonds. PGMs segment include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium. Iron Ore operations provide customers with iron content ore through assets in Brazil and South Africa. Metallurgical Coal is an exporter of metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and serves customers throughout Asia, Europe and South America. Its tier one metallurgical coal assets include the Moranbah and Grosvenor metallurgical coal mines. Nickel segment produces two types of nickel, such as Barro Alto and Codemin nickel assets.



