Anglo American plc 110.9% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Anglo American plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AAL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 2650 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 110.9% from today’s opening price of 1256.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 847.1 points and decreased 926.1 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2294 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1216.2 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,033.80 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,028.29. There are currently 1,363,462,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,375,326. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £16,786,943,478 GBP.

