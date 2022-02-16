Anglo American plc -11.2% potential downside indicated by Morgan Stanley

Anglo American plc with ticker (LON:AAL) now has a potential downside of -11.2% according to Morgan Stanley.







Morgan Stanley set a target price of 3,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Anglo American plc share price of 3,560 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential downside of -11.2%. Trading has ranged between 2,350 (52 week low) and 3,626 (52 week high) with an average of 3,674,569 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £47,794,402,670.



Anglo American PLC is a United Kingdom-based mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), iron ore, nickel and manganese. The Company’s segments include De Beers, Platinum Group Metals, Copper, Iron Ore, Nickel and Manganese, Crop Nutrients and Corporate and other. De Beers segment is engaged in the diamond business, which offers rough and polished diamonds. Its Platinum Group Metals products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium. PGMs projects are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. It holds interests in two copper mines: Los Bronces and Collahuasi in Chile and is developing the Quellaveco mine in Peru. Its iron ore operations provide customers with iron content ore through assets in Brazil and South Africa.







