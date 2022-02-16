Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Anglo American plc -11.2% potential downside indicated by Morgan Stanley

Broker Ratings

Anglo American plc with ticker (LON:AAL) now has a potential downside of -11.2% according to Morgan Stanley.



Morgan Stanley set a target price of 3,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Anglo American plc share price of 3,560 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential downside of -11.2%. Trading has ranged between 2,350 (52 week low) and 3,626 (52 week high) with an average of 3,674,569 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £47,794,402,670.

Anglo American PLC is a United Kingdom-based mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), iron ore, nickel and manganese. The Company’s segments include De Beers, Platinum Group Metals, Copper, Iron Ore, Nickel and Manganese, Crop Nutrients and Corporate and other. De Beers segment is engaged in the diamond business, which offers rough and polished diamonds. Its Platinum Group Metals products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium. PGMs projects are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. It holds interests in two copper mines: Los Bronces and Collahuasi in Chile and is developing the Quellaveco mine in Peru. Its iron ore operations provide customers with iron content ore through assets in Brazil and South Africa.



You might also enjoy reading  Anglo American plc -12.5% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.