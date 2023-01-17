ANGLE plc 74.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

ANGLE plc with ticker (LON:AGL) now has a potential upside of 74.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the ANGLE plc share price of 30 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 74.9%. Trading has ranged between 22 (52 week low) and 164 (52 week high) with an average of 3,961,167 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £75,907,072.



ANGLE plc is a United Kingdom-based liquid biopsy company commercializing a platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells. The Company’s principal activity includes development and commercialization of the Parsortix cell separation system, with deployment in liquid biopsy – non- invasive cancer diagnostics and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system. The Parsortix system captures circulating tumor cells (CTCs) which cause cancer metastasis and harvests them for analysis. The Parsortix PC1 system is an in vitro diagnostic device intended to enrich circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from peripheral blood collected in K2EDTA (dipotassium ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid) tubes from patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. The system employs a microfluidic chamber (a Parsortix cell separation cassette) to capture cells of a certain size and deformability from the population of cells present in blood.







