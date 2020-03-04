ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.6% Upside

ANGI Homeservices Inc. with ticker code (ANGI) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 10.95. With the stocks previous close at 6.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.84. The market cap for the company is $3,510m. Company Website: http://www.angihomeservices.com

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals. The company also owns and operates Angie’s List, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in various service categories; and provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for connecting individuals looking for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; mHelpDesk and CraftJack service brands; HomeStars, a home services platform; and home services online marketplaces, including Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, Instapro, and MyHammer. The company was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

