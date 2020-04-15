Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. with ticker code (ANCN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.78 while the 200 day moving average is 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anchiano.com

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

