Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. found using ticker (ANCN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $7m. Find out more information at: http://www.anchiano.com

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

