Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. with ticker code (ANCN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.75 and the 200 day MA is 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anchiano.com

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

