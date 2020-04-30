Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. with ticker code (ANCN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6m. Company Website: http://www.anchiano.com

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

