Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. with ticker code (ANCN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.4. The market cap for the company is $6m. Company Website: http://www.anchiano.com

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

