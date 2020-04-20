Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. found using ticker (ANCN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The day 50 moving average is 0.75 and the 200 day MA is 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anchiano.com

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

