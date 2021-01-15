Twitter
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 130.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with ticker code (AVXL) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13. Now with the previous closing price of 5.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 130.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.48 while the 200 day moving average is 4.84. The company has a market cap of $396m. Find out more information at: http://www.anavex.com

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company’s drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia and other dementia indications; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company is based in New York, New York.

