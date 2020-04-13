Anavex Life Sciences Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 275.4% Upside

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. found using ticker (AVXL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 8 and has a mean target at 11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 275.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.25 and the 200 day moving average is 3.05. The company has a market cap of $181m. Find out more information at: http://www.anavex.com

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company’s lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson’s disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, a central nervous system (CNS)-penetrable mono-therapy to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company is based in New York, New York.

