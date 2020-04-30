Anavex Life Sciences Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 222.6% Upside

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. found using ticker (AVXL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 11. Now with the previous closing price of 3.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 222.6%. The day 50 moving average is 2.97 while the 200 day moving average is 3.06. The market cap for the company is $195m. Company Website: http://www.anavex.com

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company’s lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson’s disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, a central nervous system (CNS)-penetrable mono-therapy to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn