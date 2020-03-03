Analog Devices – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

Analog Devices found using ticker (ADI) have now 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 148 and 100 and has a mean target at 133.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 111.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The 50 day MA is 116.23 and the 200 day MA is 113.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $41,064m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.analog.com

Analog Devices designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, the company offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications, as well as digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and the rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a strategic collaboration with Pinpoint Science Inc. to advance the development and manufacture of novel nanosensor diagnostics. Analog Devices was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

