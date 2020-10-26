Analog Devices – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Analog Devices with ticker code (ADI) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 120 calculating the mean target price we have 138.16. With the stocks previous close at 124.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day MA is 118.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 115.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $45,899m. Company Website: http://www.analog.com

Analog Devices designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, the company offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications, as well as digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and the rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a strategic collaboration with Pinpoint Science Inc. to advance the development and manufacture of novel nanosensor diagnostics. Analog Devices was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

