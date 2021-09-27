Analog Devices – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Analog Devices found using ticker (ADI) have now 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 165 calculating the mean target price we have 192.46. With the stocks previous close at 177.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day MA is 168.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 162.52. The market cap for the company is $95,944m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.analog.com

Analog Devices designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices has a strategic agreement with BraveHeart Wireless Inc. to collaborate on a remote patient monitoring system. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.