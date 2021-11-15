Analog Devices – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Analog Devices with ticker code (ADI) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 215 and 165 and has a mean target at 193.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 183.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The day 50 moving average is 174.16 while the 200 day moving average is 167. The market capitalisation for the company is $99,308m. Find out more information at: http://www.analog.com

Analog Devices designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices has a strategic agreement with BraveHeart Wireless Inc. to collaborate on a remote patient monitoring system. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.