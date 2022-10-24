Analog Devices – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Analog Devices found using ticker (ADI) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 220 and 155 calculating the mean target price we have 189.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 142.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 151.5 and the 200 day moving average is 157.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $75,397m. Company Website: https://www.analog.com

The potential market cap would be $100,567m based on the market concensus.

Analog Devices designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.