Analog Devices – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Analog Devices with ticker code (ADI) now have 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 220 and 145 calculating the average target price we see 192.88. With the stocks previous close at 166.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The day 50 moving average is 155.2 while the 200 day moving average is 157.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $84,961m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.analog.com

The potential market cap would be $98,665m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Analog Devices designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.