Analog Devices – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Analog Devices found using ticker (ADI) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 165 with the average target price sitting at 183.35. With the stocks previous close at 162.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 156.62 and the 200 day moving average is 152.45. The company has a market cap of $61,070m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.analog.com

Analog Devices designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

