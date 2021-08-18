AMTE Power to partner BMW and BP in a UK Government backed charging project for EV´s

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE), a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, has today announced that the Company is shortly expected to be confirmed as a partner in a new UK Government funded project called CELERITAS to develop ultra-fast charging systems for electric and fuel cell vehicles (this announcement is aligned to a press release being distributed today by another partner involved in the project).

Extracts from the press release are set out below:

“Sprint Power, a leading British technology company specialising in low carbon tech, including electrified propulsion systems, power electronics and battery systems, is leading on a new £9.7 million UK government-backed project aimed at developing ultra-fast charging cells and battery packs for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell hybrid electric vehicles (FCHEVs). These products will aim to address existing consumer concerns relating to the charging speeds of today’s electric vehicles.”

“Funding for Project CELERITAS is being jointly delivered by the UK’s Advanced Propulsion Centre (APCUK), as well as each consortium member.”

“In addition to Sprint Power, the consortium includes BMW, bp, AMTE Power, Clas-SiC and Eltrium.”

“Targeting BMW’s future battery specifications and requirements, the battery platform will bring together innovations from each partner, including rapid charging cell technology being developed by AMTE Power”.

“While the current best-in-class charging systems take approximately 22 minutes for a 10%-80% charge for a 280-mile range, Sprint Power is aiming for its BEV platform to deliver an 80% charge in just twelve minutes. The ability for consumers to charge their cars in such a short time is seen as key to improving the BEV ownership experience and encouraging more consumers to make the switch.”

This announcement follows on from AMTE Power’s announcement on 24 June 2021 that it had been selected as the lead supplier in a separate three-year project called ULTRA which was also part funded by APC.