AMTE Power to announce its final results on 5 October 2021, followed by an investor presentation

Amte Power plc

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE), a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, has confirmed that it will announce its final results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2021 on Tuesday 5 October 2021.

Kevin Brundish, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Westcott, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a live investor presentation relating to the results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday 5  October 2021 at 10.00 am.

The presentation is in line with AMTE Power’s commitment to ensuring appropriate communication structures are in place for all sections of its shareholder base.

Questions can be submitted pre-event through your IMC dashboard or at any time during the live presentation.  Management may not be in a position to answer every question it receives but will address those it can while remaining within the confines of information already disclosed to the market. Responses to the Q&A from the live presentation will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform.

A recording of the presentation will also be available on AMTE Power’s website.

