Amphenol Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Amphenol Corporation with ticker code (APH) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 97 and 64.47 and has a mean target at 86.39. With the stocks previous close at 77.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day MA is 78.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74. The market cap for the company is $45,499m. Find out more information at: https://www.amphenol.com

The potential market cap would be $50,627m based on the market concensus.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The company offers connectors and connector systems, including harsh environment data, power, high-speed, fiber optic, and radio frequency interconnect products; busbars and power distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; other products comprising flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, other mechanical, and production related products. In addition, the company offers consumer device, network infrastructure, and other antennas; coaxial, power, and specialty cables; and sensors and sensor-based products. It sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and service providers in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.