Amphenol Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Amphenol Corporation found using ticker (APH) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 82.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.76 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.92 and the 200 day MA is 70.9. The company has a market cap of $50,916m. Find out more information at: http://www.amphenol.com

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, and production-related products. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components, which include combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and service providers in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.