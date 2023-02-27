AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.4% Upside

AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN found using ticker (AMN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 109 calculating the mean target price we have 139. With the stocks previous close at 92.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 50.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 100.83 and the 200 day MA is 107.29. The market cap for the company is $3,781m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.amnhealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $5,688m based on the market concensus.

AMN Healthcare Services provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, telehealth, credentialing, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including American Mobile, Nursefinders, NurseChoice, HealthSource Global Staffing, Onward Healthcare, O’Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Med Travelers, Club Staffing, Staff Care, B.E. Smith, and Merritt Hawkins, as well as AMN Revenue Cycle Solutions and AMN Language Services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.