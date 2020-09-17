AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN with ticker code (AMN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 59 and has a mean target at 65.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The day 50 moving average is 54.03 and the 200 day moving average is 52.6. The company has a market cap of $2,610m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.amnhealthcare.com

AMN Healthcare Services provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O’Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing services, such as skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation clinics, and retail and mail-order pharmacies under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups under the Merritt Hawkins brand, as well as physician executive leadership search services under the B.E. Smith brand; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, it offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent hiring needs; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; medical coding, clinical documentation improvement, case management, clinical data registry, and auditing and advisory services; digital staffing services; flex pool management; and credentialing software solutions to clinicians and healthcare enterprises. AMN Healthcare Services was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Taxas.

