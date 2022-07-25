Twitter
AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN found using ticker (AMN) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 135.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 123.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The 50 day MA is 103.02 and the 200 day MA is 105.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,934m. Company Website: https://www.amnhealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $5,417m based on the market concensus.

AMN Healthcare Services provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, telehealth, credentialing, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including American Mobile, Nursefinders, NurseChoice, HealthSource Global Staffing, Onward Healthcare, O’Grady Peyton International, Med Travelers, Club Staffing, Staff Care, B.E. Smith, and Merritt Hawkins, as well as AMN Revenue Cycle Solutions and AMN Language Services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

