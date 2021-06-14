Twitter
AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN found using ticker (AMN) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 92 calculating the mean target price we have 101.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 95.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day MA is 88.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.97. The company has a market cap of $4,524m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.amnhealthcare.com

AMN Healthcare Services provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O’Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; revenue cycle solutions; physician permanent placement services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; interim leadership staffing and executive search services; and recruitment process outsourcing services. In addition, it offers managed services programs; language interpretation services; vendor management systems; workforce optimization services; credentialing services; digital staffing services; and flex pool management services. AMN Healthcare Services was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Taxas.

