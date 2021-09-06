AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN found using ticker (AMN) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 105 calculating the mean target price we have 120.22. Now with the previous closing price of 115.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The 50 day MA is 105.13 while the 200 day moving average is 89.66. The market cap for the company is $5,517m. Visit the company website at: http://www.amnhealthcare.com

AMN Healthcare Services provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O’Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; revenue cycle solutions; physician permanent placement services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; interim leadership staffing and executive search services; and recruitment process outsourcing services. In addition, it offers managed services programs; language interpretation services; vendor management systems; workforce optimization services; credentialing services; digital staffing services; and flex pool management services. AMN Healthcare Services was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Taxas.