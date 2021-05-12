Twitter
Amino Technologies MobiTV, Inc auction process extended till today

Amino Technologies MobiTV

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO), a software-led global media technology company that delivers modern TV experiences, announced this morning that the auction process in relation to the sale of the trade and certain of the assets of MobiTV, Inc. and MobiTV Services Corporation, has been extended and will now continue later today, 12 May 2021, re-commencing at 9am Pacific Time (5pm BST).

MobiTV is currently in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the USA, pursuant to which Amino Technologies submitted a bid for the trade and assets of MobiTV to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on 7 May 2021.

Further details of the results of the auction, the Possible Acquisition and the Placing (as referred to in Amino’s announcement of 10 May 2021) will be announced once the outcome of the Auction is known.

Amino Technologies plc

