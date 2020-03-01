Amgen Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

Amgen Inc. found using ticker (AMGN) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 285 and 185 with a mean TP of 245.57. Now with the previous closing price of 203.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The day 50 moving average is 225.75 and the 200 day moving average is 217.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $117,802m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.amgen.com

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company’s products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease. It also markets other products in various markets, including Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, Parsabiv, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, NEUPOGEN, Otezla, AMGEVITA, KANJINTI, EVENITY, IMLYGIC, MVASI, and Corlanor. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; and QIAGEN N.V. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

