Amgen Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Amgen Inc. found using ticker (AMGN) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 285 and 173 with a mean TP of 243.27. With the stocks previous close at 237.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 238.93 and the 200 day MA is 210.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $140,673m. Visit the company website at: http://www.amgen.com

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company’s products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Syapse; DaVita Inc.; BeiGene, Ltd.; and QIAGEN N.V., as well as strategic research partnership with the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.