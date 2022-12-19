Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

AMETEK – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

AMETEK with ticker code (AME) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 135 and has a mean target at 150.9. With the stocks previous close at 138.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day MA is 132.38 while the 200 day moving average is 124.71. The company has a market cap of $31,410m. Find out more information at: https://www.ametek.com

The potential market cap would be $34,284m based on the market concensus.

AMETEK manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company’s EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, gas turbines, and environmental health and safety market sensors, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition systems for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and educational communication solutions. AMETEK was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

