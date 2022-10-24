Twitter Linkedin Facebook

AMETEK – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

AMETEK found using ticker (AME) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 129 calculating the mean target price we have 146. Now with the previous closing price of 115.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 120.48 and the 200 day moving average is 124.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,361m. Company Website: https://www.ametek.com

The potential market cap would be $34,707m based on the market concensus.

AMETEK manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company’s EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, gas turbines, and environmental health and safety market sensors, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition systems for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and educational communication solutions. AMETEK was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

