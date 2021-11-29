AMETEK – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

AMETEK found using ticker (AME) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 150 calculating the average target price we see 162.42. Now with the previous closing price of 143.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day MA is 132.65 while the 200 day moving average is 132.11. The company has a market cap of $32,175m. Find out more information at: http://www.ametek.com

AMETEK manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company’s EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for healthcare facilities and educational institutions. AMETEK was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.