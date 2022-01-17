Twitter
AmerisourceBergen Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

AmerisourceBergen Corporation with ticker code (ABC) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 125 and has a mean target at 148.23. Now with the previous closing price of 134.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 126.13 and the 200 day MA is 121.12. The company has a market cap of $28,348m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.amerisourcebergen.com

The potential market cap would be $31,151m based on the market concensus.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; and offers data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company’s Other segment provides integrated manufacturer services, such as clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support; specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and sells pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and various other products to customers in the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as demand-creating sales force services to manufacturers. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

