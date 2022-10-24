AmerisourceBergen Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

AmerisourceBergen Corporation found using ticker (ABC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 191 and 155 calculating the mean target price we have 174.17. Now with the previous closing price of 142.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 143.59 and the 200 day MA is 145.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,618m. Visit the company website at: https://www.amerisourcebergen.com

The potential market cap would be $37,352m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; and offers data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company’s Other segment provides integrated manufacturer services, such as clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support; specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and sells pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and various other products to customers in the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as demand-creating sales force services to manufacturers. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.