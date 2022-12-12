Ameriprise Financial, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with ticker code (AMP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 380 and 287 with a mean TP of 342. Now with the previous closing price of 323.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 301.76 and the 200 day moving average is 277.95. The market cap for the company is $34,164m. Find out more information at: https://www.ameriprise.com

The potential market cap would be $36,164m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.