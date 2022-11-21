American Water Works Company, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

American Water Works Company, I with ticker code (AWK) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 186 and 134 calculating the mean target price we have 157.41. Now with the previous closing price of 142.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 139.22 and the 200 day moving average is 149.57. The company has a market cap of $26,676m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.amwater.com

The potential market cap would be $29,395m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Water Works Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides water and wastewater services on various military installations; and undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. In addition, the company operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 480 groundwater treatment plants; 160 wastewater treatment plants; 52,500 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,100 groundwater wells; 1,700 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,300 treated water storage facilities; and 76 dams. It serves approximately 14 million people with drinking water, wastewater, and other related services in 24 states. American Water Works Company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.