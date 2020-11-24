American Water Works Company, I – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

American Water Works Company, I found using ticker (AWK) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 129 calculating the mean target price we have 158.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 157.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .5%. The 50 day MA is 156.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 141.19. The company has a market cap of $28,137m. Company Website: http://www.amwater.com

American Water Works Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides various warranty protection programs to residential customers; and water and wastewater services on various military installations. In addition, the company undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. It operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 520 groundwater treatment plants; 140 wastewater treatment plants; 52,500 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,000 groundwater wells; 1,500 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,300 treated water storage facilities; and 76 dams. The company serves approximately 15 million people with drinking water, wastewater, and other water-related services in 46 states. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.