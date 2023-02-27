American Vanguard Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.8% Upside

American Vanguard Corporation found using ticker (AVD) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 26 and has a mean target at 29.5. Now with the previous closing price of 20.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.8%. The 50 day MA is 21.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $599m. Visit the company website at: https://www.american-vanguard.com

The potential market cap would be $879m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.