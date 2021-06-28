Twitter
American Vanguard Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.7% Upside

American Vanguard Corporation with ticker code (AVD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 23 with a mean TP of 23.5. Now with the previous closing price of 17.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.16 and the 200 day moving average is 18.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $543m. Company Website: http://www.american-vanguard.com

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. The company distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

