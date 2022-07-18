American Vanguard Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

American Vanguard Corporation with ticker code (AVD) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 26 with a mean TP of 27.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The 50 day MA is 22.53 and the 200 day MA is 18.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $664m. Visit the company website at: https://www.american-vanguard.com

The potential market cap would be $876m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.