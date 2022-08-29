American Vanguard Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.5% Upside

American Vanguard Corporation with ticker code (AVD) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 27.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.64 while the 200 day moving average is 19.14. The market cap for the company is $655m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.american-vanguard.com

The potential market cap would be $855m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.