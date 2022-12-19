Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

American Vanguard Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

American Vanguard Corporation with ticker code (AVD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 26 and has a mean target at 28. With the stocks previous close at 21.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day MA is 22.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.49. The market cap for the company is $633m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.american-vanguard.com

The potential market cap would be $823m based on the market concensus.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

