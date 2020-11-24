Twitter
American Vanguard Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

American Vanguard Corporation with ticker code (AVD) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 17.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.17 and the 200 day MA is 13.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $454m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.american-vanguard.com

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It also markets and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; distributes chemicals for greenhouse and nursery production markets; and offers formulations, such as PCNB, chlorothalonil, and propiconazole under the FFII and FFIII names. The company distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

