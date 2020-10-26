American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI found using ticker (AMT) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 315 and 235 and has a mean target at 283.11. With the stocks previous close at 235.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 244.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 250.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $105,446m. Visit the company website at: http://www.americantower.com

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

